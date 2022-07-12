Gas leak reported at Three Rivers Medical Center

LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - A gas leak has been reported at a hospital in Louisa, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews are in the process of moving Three Rivers Medical Center patients out of the hospital and to a safe space.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

