Gas leak reported at Three Rivers Medical Center

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - A gas leak has been reported at a hospital in Louisa, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews are in the process of moving Three Rivers Medical Center patients out of the hospital and to a safe space.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

