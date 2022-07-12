Man frustrated after being without phone service for weeks

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man from Clendenin tells WSAZ he hasn’t had phone service since June 20th.

Despite reaching out to Frontier Communications multiple times, John Ditchman said he can’t get an answer as to why it’s out.

“I would like to be able to call that customer service number get a person and find out exactly what’s going on,” he said.

Ditchman said he doesn’t have a cell phone because there isn’t service inside his home and not much in the area.

With no cell phone and numerous health problems, he said being able to use his home phone is a necessity.

“I’m a cardiac patient. I have bad kidneys, I’m diabetic. So any of these can require medical attention. You know, sometimes walking from my house to the neighbor’s to say can I use your phone is difficult.”

We reached out to Frontier Communications asking to do an interview but have not yet heard back.

We also asked them questions like:

“Is there any sort of timeline as to when his service will be restored?”

“Are there other customers in the area who do not have service?”

WSAZ will provide an update once we hear from them.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.