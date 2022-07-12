Advertisement

Marshall University students take to the skies amidst pilot shortage

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School’s second class comes amidst a nationwide pilot shortage.

School officials believe the shortage creates an opportunity to motivate their students to help fill those gaps.

“Being part of the aviation industry for a number of years you know the need, you understand that airlines don’t have enough to complete their schedules,” Nancy Ritter, the school’s director said.

“You know that there’s an opportunity for these young adults to come out and become professional pilots, but we’re also in a place where the industry is looking for unique and innovative ways to meet the pilot shortage.”

Julius Rembrandt IV said he has wanted to take to the skies for years.

“My father was a loadmaster in the Air National Guard on Yeager,” he recalled.

“He’d come back with all these stories and pictures all around the world and that made me want to be a pilot or be in a flying position.”

After serving in the air force, he became a student in the inaugural class of the Bill Noe Flight School at Marshall University.

What he was not expecting was to be learning during the pilot shortage.

“[The shortage] is worse than I thought it’d be, I mean there was already a pilot shortage before COVID and with the furloughs and people who could retire early,” he said.

“It has only gotten exponentially worse, so it’s the perfect time to get into aviation.”

Ritter said what helps the students is getting a wholistic aviation education filled with skills beyond simply learning to operate a plane.

“The Bill Noe Flight School really is very focused on one thing and that’s creating the professional aviator who is immediately, upon graduation, ready to assume the duties of a first officer in a professional flight environment and that’s just very different than learning to fly,” she said.

“The students all understand what’s required soft and technical skills by the time that these graduates reach their four-year degree level and graduate they will immediately be qualified to carry passengers for hire so that’s super exciting.”

Rembrandt said he is ready to soar to the challenge.

“It’s definitely helped me grow as a person, similar to the military it’s made me take on a lot of responsibility. Every time I go up in the air, I’m responsible to make sure the plane gets down safely,” he said.

“There is a little pressure because you want to excel as well as you can because the faster you get through the program the sooner you can get out into the workforce helping the pilot shortage and start your own career.”

