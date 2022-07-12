Advertisement

Motion to halt mall construction denied

The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after...
The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after permits were approved.
By Blake Whitener
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motion to halt demolition of the Sears building at the Charleston Town Center Mall was denied on Tuesday.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers denied the motion in court today.

The demolition was initially set for approval in May after a delay due to a lawsuit filed in February 2022.

