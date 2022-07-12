Motion to halt mall construction denied

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motion to halt demolition of the Sears building at the Charleston Town Center Mall was denied on Tuesday.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers denied the motion in court today.

The demolition was initially set for approval in May after a delay due to a lawsuit filed in February 2022.

