Penalties increase for porch pirates

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Changes to state law will increase the penalties for porch pirates if convicted.

The law goes into effect this week.

Senate Bill 23, signed by Governor Beshear last month, increases the penalty for packages stolen from private carriers like Amazon, Fed Ex, and UPS off someone’s doorstop. It will now be a felony.

“No matter how small or large the package is, or even the value... it’s still a Class D felony. We need to know there’s a problem in your neighborhood. Call us,” said Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

Packages were previously not afforded the same level of security as U.S. mail. The new law provides officers with another tool to combat package theft rings.

“You need to protect yourself either with a doorbell camera or security cameras. Your neighbors are better than anyone of those though,” said Woods.

He recommends if you’re expecting a package and plan to be away from your home to ask your neighbors to watch out for it.

Package theft was previously considered a misdemeanor and is often never prosecuted.

Offenders caught stealing someone else’s package could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.