Police find man wanted for malicious wounding hiding in home

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted on a malicious wounding charge was discovered by officers hiding, according to the Clendenin Police Department.

Officers say Christopher Burdette, 22, of Spencer was arrested and charged with malicious wounding in connection with an incident that happened on July 6.

Burdette was arrested Monday, July 11.

When officers arrived at his home, the Clendenin Police Department took off inside the home and attempted to hide from law enforcement.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.