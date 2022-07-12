Semi rollover crash closes roadway
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A roadway is expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer flipped, according to the Sissonville Fire Department.
The accident happened along Martins Branch Road at Black Jack Lane.
Officials say the crash caused a minor fuel leak.
Further information has not been released.
