Advertisement

Susan Glasby leads WV Women’s Amateur

By WVGA
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVGA) - The 99th Playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, presented by Kalaskey Orthodontics and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), ended the second day of play of the three-day championship at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston with a single leader. The second round of play saw Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, take the lead with a one under par 69 on the day and a total of one over par going into the final round tomorrow.

Other top finishers after the second day include:

• Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, (+3);

• Stormy Randazzo of Charles Town, (+7);

• Taylor Sargent of Milton, (+8);

• Torren Kalaskey of South Charleston, (+9);

• Hanna Shrout of Proctorville, Ohio, (+9);

• Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg, (+10);

• Emily McLatchey of Winter Park, Fl., (+11);

• Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana, (+11);

and • Emily Holzopfel of Rayland, Ohio, (+18).

“There’s been an explosion in golf since the pandemic hit which, if one good thing came out of the pandemic, it brought people back to golf. We’re seeing more ladies playing. We’re seeing more kids playing,” Berry Hills’ Head Golf Professional Barry Evans said. “In this tournament in particular, we have players probably ranging from 15 to 69 years old. So that’s just really neat to see all these girls and ladies of all ages playing.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Firefighters battle flames. Photo courtesy of Dwayne Wallace.
Firefighters battle blaze
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash along I-77 South near mile marker 123.
One dead following rollover crash along I-77
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to Charleston

Latest News

Susan Glasby leads after two rounds at Berry Hills
WV Women's Amateur
Former Midland star hurt in fall
Former Midland star hurt in fall
Caudill injured
Caudill injured
WVU picked 8th