Susan Glasby leads WV Women’s Amateur

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVGA) - The 99th Playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, presented by Kalaskey Orthodontics and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), ended the second day of play of the three-day championship at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston with a single leader. The second round of play saw Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, take the lead with a one under par 69 on the day and a total of one over par going into the final round tomorrow.

Other top finishers after the second day include:

• Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, (+3);

• Stormy Randazzo of Charles Town, (+7);

• Taylor Sargent of Milton, (+8);

• Torren Kalaskey of South Charleston, (+9);

• Hanna Shrout of Proctorville, Ohio, (+9);

• Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg, (+10);

• Emily McLatchey of Winter Park, Fl., (+11);

• Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana, (+11);

and • Emily Holzopfel of Rayland, Ohio, (+18).

“There’s been an explosion in golf since the pandemic hit which, if one good thing came out of the pandemic, it brought people back to golf. We’re seeing more ladies playing. We’re seeing more kids playing,” Berry Hills’ Head Golf Professional Barry Evans said. “In this tournament in particular, we have players probably ranging from 15 to 69 years old. So that’s just really neat to see all these girls and ladies of all ages playing.”

