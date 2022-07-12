Advertisement

Wednesday to shine after Tuesday thunder

Hit of miss storms do a hit and run number
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of storms, the squalls that prowled the region on Tuesday showed a quick strike nature that was rather selective. Case in point two downpours at the Lawrence Ohio fairgrounds versus just 2 showers in downtown Huntington. In the Kanawha Valley, western Kanawha bore the brunt of the street flooding from Nitro to Cross Lanes with the region from Charleston down the Midland Trail slashed by a combination of strong winds (Yeager airport gusted to 52 mph) and torrents of rain (up to 2″ near the Putnam-Kanawha line).

As the evening pattern winds down the weather should improve at fairgrounds from Eleanor to Proctorville. A nice rainbow and red sky sunset are in store for some Ohio and Big Sandy Valley-ians. Overnight patchy dense fog will follow the rain as lows dip into the 60s.

Wednesday’s weather will trend warm and sunshiny with a high burn index. It should be a rain-free day. Highs in mid-80s. By Thursday more humidity and haze will conspire for a new thunder risk. In a summer of heavy weather, we will see how potent Thursday’s action turns out.

By Friday and the weekend a trend toward hot and sunshiny days will return with highs edging toward 90.

