2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with church arson investigation

(WVVA)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHADY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two teenagers and one juvenile are facing charges in connection with a fire that reduced a church to rubble.

According to West Virginia State Police, on Sunday, June 26, troopers responded to Saint Colman Catholic Church along Irish Mountain Road after reports of a fire.

When troopers arrived, they were told the church actually caught fire Saturday but it wasn’t reported until Sunday morning.

After several interviews, the following individuals were arrested by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office:

  • Braxton Miller, 18, of Charleston, charged with arson and conspiracy
  • James Elmore, 19, of Beckley, charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy
  • A juvenile suspect, charged with arson and conspiracy

Miller and Elmore are being held on $75,000 bonds.

The detained juvenile is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

