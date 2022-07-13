Advertisement

Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A child has died from her injuries a week after she was found unresponsive in a pool at a Missouri water park.

The girl was at Oceans of Fun in Kansas City on July 5 when she was found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool.

According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard pulled the child out of the pool, and the park’s EMS workers began CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene and transported the girl to a local hospital.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns the theme park complex, confirmed Tuesday morning that the girl has died from her injuries.

“On July 5, 2022, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The child has not been identified, but law enforcement said she was younger than 10 years old.

Police did not give further information.

Oceans of Fun is part of the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City.

