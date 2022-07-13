Couple without phone service for weeks can’t get answers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston family said they’ve been without home phone service for 28 days despite reaching out to Frontier to find out why they don’t have service.

Larry and Lois Abshire said they’ve called Frontier every one of those 28 days to try and find out when their home phone will be working again.

Despite their persistence they haven’t heard anything.

“No messages, no phone calls, no nothing,” Larry said. “And every time we would call, and we’d call them every day. And it was always the same story. They would say well we know we’re aware of it as an outage and we’re working on it.”

Both thought their phone may finally come back Tuesday afternoon after seeing a Frontier truck on their street.

However, so far there service hasn’t returned.

Both have health problems and said they need their home phone. At this point, they’re not sure what else they can do.

“I have a pacemaker and a defibrillator and I’ve got a machine over there that sends information to my doctor,” Larry said.

The Abshires are not the only ones who’ve reached out to us about Frontier.

WSAZ has received numerous emails from viewers that tell us they’ve also not had service in weeks without getting an answer as to why.

We’ve sent multiple emails to to Frontier Communications as well as called their customer service number to try and speak with a person. So far, they haven’t responded.

With no answer, families like the Abshires feel like the only thing they can do is wait.

“Just keep calling and hopefully maybe somebody would do something,” Larry said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.