Advertisement

Culvert washed out, several roads damaged by flash flooding in McDowell Co.

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways cleanup crews have been working to clean up debris and plan repairs to roads damaged by flash flooding near the communities of Warriormine and Berwind in McDowell County.

“Crews have been out since the storm started, working overnight and into today, and our engineers are on the ground to begin the assessment process to repair the roads,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind. Flash floods washed out road shoulders and undermined parts of traffic lanes on Warriormine Road, War Creek Road, Shop Branch Road, Berwind Road, and a few others.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)

Floodwaters also washed out a culvert beneath Warriormine Road and a privately owned bridge.

Warriormine Road is currently unpassable at the site of the washed-out culvert. Local residents may use Berwind Mountain Road as a detour once water levels go down.

The WVDOH will replace the washed-out culvert and repair the roads after engineers assess the extent of the damage.

Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the...
Heavy rains on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, created localized flash flooding in the areas of War, Warriormine, and Berwind.(WVDOT)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after...
Motion to halt mall construction denied
Fatal accident reported in Carter County
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously to submit their names.
Fallen first responders nominated for Medals of Valor
Human remains discovered in South Point
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer