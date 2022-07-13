Fair weather at the county fairs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer squall pattern took a welcomed break on Wednesday as drying, warming sunshine took hold across the region. As a bonus the late day sky accepted an increase in cirrus clouds which “milkied-up” the heavens. Those clouds will act to bend or refract the Wednesday evening and early morning Thursday skies lending a red sky look to end and begin of our days.

Thursday’s partial sunshine will be hot but cozy. While a shower can be scattered in the heat of afternoon the vast majority of the region will enjoy a dry day. That’s good news for the Pullman Square Thursday night concert. If there is to be a downpour, the high ground around Snowshoe and Canaan Valley would be more susceptible.

Friday and Saturday look like hot and dry summer days with highs just under 90. By Sunday and Monday a new shower and thunder pattern will threaten as humid tropical air returns.

So fairgoers heading to Eleanor and Proctorville the weather should cooperate through the closing of the fairs on Saturday night. But next week’s stops on the fair circuit including Wellston will likely be dodging some downpours. After all, it is the wettest and hottest time of the year on average.

