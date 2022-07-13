First observations kick off new era of space exploration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Last year, Nasa and its partners launched the James Webb Space Telescope, the next generation of great space observatories. Not, it’s settled into orbit and fully functional, so it’s first observations have just been released.

The Executive Director of the NASA Exoplanet Science Center, Charles Beichman, joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about the full color images.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.