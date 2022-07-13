Glasby grabs WV Women’s Amateur Title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The 99th Playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, presented by Kalaskey Orthodontics and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), crowned the 2022 champion today at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. The second round leader, Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, became Champion of the 99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur with a final score of (+5) 215 for the three-day event.

“Savannah played great this week and she was a joy to compete against,” Glasby said. “I’m excited for the win and thankful for all those involved with the event.” Glasby got off to a rocky start in the final round with a triple bogey on the first hole while Savannah Hawkins made par, turning a 2-shot lead from overnight into a deficit of one behind Hawkins with 17 holes to play.

Glasby and Hawkins would battle back and forth all day, but with a string of bogeys in the middle of Hawkins’ round, Glasby prevailed as the winner of the 99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship.

“I wanted the women to have the same experiences that the men do in the West Virginia Amateur, and that’s why I sponsored it, to give them kind of the same feeling as the men have,” said Dr. Larry Kalaskey. “My daughter, of course, plays in this and I wanted to help out all the women in golf in West Virginia.” 2022 marks the third year of Kalaskey Orthodontics as the title sponsor of this event. “Congratulations to all the winners and the top ten. It was really cool to see some excellent golf over the last three days,”

