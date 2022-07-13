Human remains discovered in South Point
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Human remains were discovered Saturday, July 9 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the South Point Police Department.
The discovery was made in a wooded area along 4th Street near the Train Bridge Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers say.
The remains are being sent off for possible identification.
