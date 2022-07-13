Human remains discovered in South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Human remains were discovered Saturday, July 9 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the South Point Police Department.

The discovery was made in a wooded area along 4th Street near the Train Bridge Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers say.

The remains are being sent off for possible identification.

