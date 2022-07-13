Advertisement

Human remains discovered in South Point

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Human remains were discovered Saturday, July 9 in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to the South Point Police Department.

The discovery was made in a wooded area along 4th Street near the Train Bridge Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers say.

The remains are being sent off for possible identification.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Fatal accident reported in Carter County
The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after...
Motion to halt mall construction denied
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash
The crash happened on Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road.
Semi rollover crash closes roadway

Latest News

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
First observations kick off new era of space exploration
First observations kick off new era of space exploration
Power Swabs
Power Swabs