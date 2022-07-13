Advertisement

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday evening in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to troopers, two badly decomposed bodies were discovered inside a trailer around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The trailer is located along US 60 just outside of Olive Hill.

Investigators say it appears the bodies have been inside the trailer for several weeks.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Fatal accident reported in Carter County
The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after...
Motion to halt mall construction denied
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash
The crash happened on Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road.
Semi rollover crash closes roadway

Latest News

Human remains discovered in South Point
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
First observations kick off new era of space exploration
First observations kick off new era of space exploration
Power Swabs
Power Swabs