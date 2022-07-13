Advertisement

Lincoln County School District state of emergency extended

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday in a unanimous vote, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to continue the state of emergency in Lincoln County for six more months.

For nearly two years, the Lincoln County school district has been under a state of emergency after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.

Lincoln County Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley said this continuation of the state of emergency for the district isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I trust that they make the right decision and that, you know, we have a good relationship with them,” Kelley said. “And we’ll continue to work with them to bring further progress.”

Even though the state of the emergency was extended, the board said they’re happy with the steps the district has taken.

“Impressive progress has been made thus far in all areas including special ed,” Board Member Debra Sullivan said. “We want to do all we can to ensure continuity of this progress to benefit the children of Lincoln County.”

Superintendent Kelley said they’re operating at a much higher level than before.

New Lincoln County School Board President David Bell said he’s hoping next time they come back they’ll be able to operate without any oversight.

I hope after six months everybody’s on board and aiming at the right goals,” Bell said. “And the state says, ‘hey, we don’t worry about you any longer. We’ve got it covered.’”

The West Virginia Board of Education said both Superintendent Kelley and President Bell need to return in six months to provide an update on the school’s progress.

