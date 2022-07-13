Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to federal drug charges in southeast Ohio

A man from Gallia County, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug crime involving fentanyl,.(KTVF)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Gallia County pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug crime involving fentanyl, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office.

Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, pled guilty to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southeastern Ohio.

The six-month investigation took place in parts of Ohio and West Virginia, according to the news release. Investigators say Valentine dealt about 141 grams of fentanyl from rural property and stored about 677 more grams to sell.

Investigators say Valentine faces from 10 years to life in prison on one of the charges alone.

