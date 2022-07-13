Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentucky State Police have released the name of the man involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Troopers say Christopher L. Claxon, 38, of Carter County died in the crash when his vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60.

First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say alcohol, as well as the fact a seat belt was not in use, appear to be factors in the crash.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The investigation remains active.

