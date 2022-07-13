Advertisement

Parents face murder charges following 4-year-old’s death

By WVVA
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father have been charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police report.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead.

Investigators determined the girl’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, were both responsible.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle(WVVA News)

In addition to murder, the two have been charged with child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy.

