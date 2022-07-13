Advertisement

Pothole repair to close part of I-64 West

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County.

From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.

That construction zone is part of a widening project between the bridge and the U.S. 35 interchange.

The nearly $225 million project will widen the interstate from four to six lanes, as well as add a new bridge over the Kanawha River and replace five more bridges between Nitro and U.S. 35, WVDOT officials said.

