US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued

FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An...
FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said. The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday, July 9, 2022 apparently to take a selfie, Italian news reports said.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME (AP) — An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.

The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday afternoon, apparently to take a selfie, the LaPresse news agency said.

The head of the Confesercenti tourism association for Vesuvius, Paolo Cappelli, said four volcano guides responded immediately after one noticed the tourist had fallen into the crater and was in “serious difficulty.”

In a statement, Cappelli said the guides lowered a rope 15 meters (50 feet) into the crater, pulled the tourist out and provided initial first aid, after he suffered abrasions on his legs, arm and back. Carabinieri park police then arrived and brought the American to the police station to file the complaint, Cappelli said.

Mount Vesuvius, which erupted in AD 79 and devastated the nearby town of Pompeii, is a popular spot for hiking.

