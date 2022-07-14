Advertisement

Charleston fire officials make safety fun with new initiative

The Charleston Fire Department has found a new way to make learning about safety fun.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Department just purchased an inflatable fire safety house as part of their public outreach programming to teach children about how to safely handle a situation involving fire.

The building has different rooms similar to those in a house. A kitchen, living room area and bedroom all model scenarios where a fire can start. On the walls are different fire handling tips.

“Smoke is the first factor we have that kills people, and smoke alarms are the first prevention in your house,” Lt. Justin Alford said. “You need to make sure they work and get out as soon as possible and everything can be replaced, your belongings can be replaced but your life cannot.”

Alford said the house is meant to get kids to kickstart their thinking about fire safety.

“It’s used to teach kids about fire prevention, how to call 911, where to look in the house and what to do if the smoke alarm does go off in your house,” he said. “It also reminds kids to have an escape plan to work with their parents and make sure smoke alarms do work.”

Alford said practicing the situations over and over will stick in children’s memory.

“With kids, when they get scared they tend to hide, we do not want that to happen in a house fire,” he said. “If a smoke alarm goes off, we want them to react because they had the repetition of going through a smokehouse and getting out of the house.”

Alford said the plan is to take the inflatable house to events where kids will be like Live on the Levee.

