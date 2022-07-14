Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday evening.
Officials say officers got a call around 8:00 p.m. about someone in a car who appeared to be unconscious.
Officers responded to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and Jefferson Street.
Police officers and the fire department secured the scene late Wednesday night.
Ironton Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to give police a call at 740-532-5605.
