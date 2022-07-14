Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday evening.

Officials say officers got a call around 8:00 p.m. about someone in a car who appeared to be unconscious.

Officers responded to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and Jefferson Street.

Police officers and the fire department secured the scene late Wednesday night.

Ironton Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to give police a call at 740-532-5605.

Officers respond to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and Jefferson Street in Ironton, Ohio Wednesday evening after a body was discovered inside a vehicle. (WSAZ)

