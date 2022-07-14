Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized by task force following assault complaint

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A well-being check by deputies ended with an arrest and a large quantity of drugs in the hands of law enforcement.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to apartments located along State Route 682 on July 13 after a caller claimed a woman had been assaulted.

While speaking to a person at the front door of the apartment, deputies reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the apartment. At that time, the apartment was secured by deputies and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force was contacted for assistance.

Deputies say Ahmed Adem, also known as Ace, is accused of using apartments 101 and 102 to traffic narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s department, Adem, 35, had been a target of an investigation by the task force for several months. Agents received information that Adem was trafficking several different types of narcotics in the Athens area.

Athens County Sheriff Smith states “Agents applied for and were granted search warrants. Suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, and a handgun were seized from the apartments.”

Adem was found to be on parole through the Adult Parole Authority out of Franklin County.

The seized narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Laboratory.

Additional charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury pending the lab results.

The alleged victim in the assault declined to press charges.

