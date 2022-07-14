Advertisement

Kanawha County Commission files complaint against Frontier Communications

By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

According to the complaint, customers in Quick -- located along Laurel Fork and Ben’s Fork area of Kanawha County -- have been without service for about 30 days.

We spoke with customers along the road who say they’ve dealt with this problem for years.

During the past month, we have seen an uptick in the number of emails into our newsroom about outages -- many in parts of Kanawha County.

So, we’ve been calling and emailing Frontier, trying to get answers for you and get service restored, but frontier--hasn’t answered us either.

The complaint states, “This is a complete failure on behalf of Frontier to provide service to these residents. Moreover, Frontier’s delays in making the necessary repairs have created a serious public health and public safety situation.”

WSAZ’s Sarah Sager spoke Wednesday with Commission President Kent Carper who said the PSC had crews investigating the outages Wednesday.

