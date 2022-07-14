VIDEO: Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion

Advertisement

Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion(Ashley Herring)
By WDTV News Staff, Andrew Noll and Zach Miles
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP/WDTV) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion early Thursday morning.

The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street.

Wood County representatives say they received 44 phone calls within four minutes after the first call was made.

Eco USA’s Parkersburg Plant Manager Jim Kurucz says that his plant recycles silicone rubber and oils and turns them into brand new silicone oils.

He says the explosion started after a piece of piping ripped apart which released chemicals into the plant.

The release of chemicals kick-started the fire causing the explosion, according to Kurucz.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says his department had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.

Kurucz says the fire burned quickly because the fuel burnt up. He also claims that there were no reported injuries.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

Click the video above submitted to 5 News by Ashley Herring of the explosion.

