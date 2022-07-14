Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The widely scattered afternoon shower pattern of Thursday seemed to cling to the high terrain of southern West Virginia as a safe haven. From Shoemaker Square in Beckley to Grandview State Park to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Kentucky-Virginia a few towering clouds unleashed a quick downpour with a few flickers of lightning. Overall fairgrounds from Eleanor to Proctorville and downtown Huntington for the Pullman Square concert series stayed high and dry!

Friday will dawn with patchy dense fog before sunshine quickly takes over. Like recent days it will be hot but tolerable in the sun as highs make the mid-80s to closer to 90 downtown. That sets us up for a very summery and pleasant Friday night for Live on the Levee.

By the weekend the near 90 degree heat, haze and humidity will conspire for the risk of thunderstorms. Odds favor Saturday to remain rain free until night but that forecast will need to be closely tracked. More likely once thunderstorms breakthrough we will see a daily cloudburst risk Sunday into Tuesday.

So enjoy the moderate heat since in time we will be back on gully washer watch once the summer stickies return.

