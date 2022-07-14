Advertisement

Woman dies in rollover crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 10 between Logan and Man, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say the woman was headed south when she lost control, hitting the center concrete barrier. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic, went off the road and rolled several times.

Crews tried to get the woman out of the vehicle, but she died at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP | Bodies found inside trailer
Officers respond Wednesday evening to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and...
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle
First responders got the call about the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Name, preliminary cause released in fatal crash
Human remains discovered in South Point
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges following 4-year-old’s death

Latest News

Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Body found inside car in Ironton
Body found inside car in Ironton
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice