Driver killed during head-on crash, passenger injured

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver was killed in a head-on collision along WV Route 20 on Thursday, July 14, West Virginia State Police reported.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Cheer Lane in Nettie, West Virginia.

According to witness statements, a driver in a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, hitting an oncoming log truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, Anthony O’Brien, of Leivasy, West Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to West Virginia State Police.

O’Brien’s passenger was taken to the hospital by Air Evac and was last listed as serious but stable.

