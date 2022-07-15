EMS delivers baby

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Life’s bundle of joys sometimes making an unexpected arrival.

It started like an ordinary shift for Ashley Shaw, a paramedic for two years with Lawrence County EMS.

The first call came in related to maternity problems just 17 minutes into her shift

“We were on scene about three minutes, and I told Mom it was time to push. You’re going to have a baby here at home,” Shaw said.

Shaw and her partner delivered a healthy baby girl at the patient’s home.

“It goes from one patient to two patients in a matter of seconds. It’s exciting to be a part of bringing life into the world. There’s nothing like it,” Shaw said.

She had never delivered a baby while on duty, explaining that the experience left her speechless.

“Mom did all the hard work. We were just there to help and support her,” Shaw said.

The family’s newest addition is doing well. Layla Blake weighed six pounds and five ounces.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.