Fallen tree closes roadway in Kanawha County

A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County.
A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County, firefighters at the scene said.

Appalachian Power crews on scene, located near the intersection of Indian Creek Road, say the road will be closed for several hours.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. The tree toppled a power pole and lines, which ended up in the roadway. A driver went through the downed lines but wasn’t injured, firefighters said.

As of 11 p.m., Appalachian Power was showing 14 customer outages in Kanawha County.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

