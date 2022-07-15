Floyd County school hosts basketball tournament to remember fallen and injured officers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wesley Christian School in Allen, Ky. is located less than 200 yards from where an officer-involved shooting left three officers and one K9 officer dead on June 30.

On Friday and Saturday, the school is hosting the Thin Blue Line Showcase to remember the fallen and raise money for the families of the injured or fallen officers.

“I wanted to do my part along with some other Wesley Christian staff to just show that we support this community in this tough time,” said Wesley Christian School’s Head Basketball Coach Shawn Ward, who helped organize the event.

The tournament invited players from across the region, and even from neighboring states, to hit the hardwood in honor of those who gave their all. Many of the local student athletes also participated to pay homage to officers they saw daily as School Resource Officers.

“I had guys messaging me trying to play with other teams wanting to be a part of this tournament,” said Prestonsburg High School’s Head Basketball Coach Chase Parsley, “so we figured it out and I got all my guys together and I’m excited to see them play today.”

The event kicked off its first game on Friday at 2 p.m. with games being played through 9 p.m. and all proceeds going to the families of the injured or fallen officers.

“Everything that we raise today and tomorrow, from the concession stand, to the gates, to the entry fee of the teams, everything goes out to those police officers’ families and the injured ones,” said Ward. “We also have a donation box set up out in the lobby for that as well.”

Ward will also be presenting a check to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and 12-year-old Kolton Risner with a certificate after raising more than $2,000 for the families by selling bracelets. More games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the championship game to begin at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.