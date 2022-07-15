Advertisement

Frios Gourmet Pops on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Frios Gourmet Pops is committed to serving the community with delicious hand poured pops of the finest quality. Their pops are made with the freshest ingredients and cover all dietary needs and restrictions. They do catering drop offs, private events, and parties.

This Friday evening & Saturday Frios Gourmet Pops will be in Chapmanville for their 75th Anniversary celebration.

Sunday, July 17 they are doing $3 pops for National Ice Cream day, and you can find their van at Black Sheep Harley Davidson from 1-2 p.m. You can also go to their shop from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

On Friday, July 29, you can find them at Hurricane’s food truck Friday event.

On Tuesday, August 2, Frios Gourmet Pops will be at the Ashland riverfront for the Willie Nelson concert.

Friday, August 5 you can find them in Gallipolis for the 1st Friday event.

