Guns, expensive electronics stolen during smash-and-grab break-in at pawn shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Roughly $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a pawn shop early Friday morning, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Guns, gaming systems, tablets, computers, and games were all taken during the heist at Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry that took roughly 15 minutes, officers say.

To get inside, police told WSAZ.com the men broke a front window of the store and climbed through.

Huntington Police report the store was wiped clean of all gaming systems such as an Xbox and the men managed to get away with two long guns that were located behind a locked gate.

General manager Cher Kiser says she received an alarm call at 4:40 a.m. due to broken glass.

Kiser also says the store’s surveillance video system can be accessed through a phone, so management watched the theft in real-time.

After witnessing the men walking around grabbing items, management called 911.

Huntington Police is now working to identify the men seen in surveillance video.

Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in Huntington, according to police. (Huntington Police Department)

The store located along 29th Street in Huntington has been the victim of a break-in once before, but management says that time, nothing was stolen.

