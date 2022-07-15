Advertisement

Guns, expensive electronics stolen during smash-and-grab break-in at pawn shop

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Roughly $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a pawn shop early Friday morning, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Guns, gaming systems, tablets, computers, and games were all taken during the heist at Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry that took roughly 15 minutes, officers say.

To get inside, police told WSAZ.com the men broke a front window of the store and climbed through.

Huntington Police report the store was wiped clean of all gaming systems such as an Xbox and the men managed to get away with two long guns that were located behind a locked gate.

General manager Cher Kiser says she received an alarm call at 4:40 a.m. due to broken glass.

Kiser also says the store’s surveillance video system can be accessed through a phone, so management watched the theft in real-time.

After witnessing the men walking around grabbing items, management called 911.

Huntington Police is now working to identify the men seen in surveillance video.

Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in...
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in Huntington, according to police.(Huntington Police Department)
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in...
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in Huntington, according to police.(Huntington Police Department)
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in...
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in Huntington, according to police.(Huntington Police Department)
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in...
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th street in Huntington, according to police.(Huntington Police Department)

The store located along 29th Street in Huntington has been the victim of a break-in once before, but management says that time, nothing was stolen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond Wednesday evening to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and...
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle
Fatal crash
Woman dies in rollover crash
Car falls on man in Huntington
Man dies after vehicle fell on him
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice

Latest News

Jackson County attempted murder arrest
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
fwf
first warning forecast
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Driver killed during head-on crash, passenger injured