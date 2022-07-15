Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Amy Dowdy
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a line nearly out the door of Lion’s Club in downtown Greenup, it takes an assembly line to get the orders out on time.

The Community Engagement group is hosting a hotdog fundraiser by donation, raising funds for beautification projects.

Among the Community Engagement volunteers, Amy Dowdy led the charge. She’s known for her smile and her passion for the community.

Dowdy loves to lend a helping hand when she can, working the hotdog fundraisers once a month.

“We started this group with a couple of people I went to church with, and not it has grown to a large group of volunteers,” Dowdy said.

The Community Engagement Group raises money to fund murals, put up Christmas lights around the holiday season, and clean up storefronts.

When the group started, Dowdy said they looked through their own garages to find shovels and cleaning supplies to help businesses cleanup their storefronts.

“I’m leaving a mark on the future so that when my grandkids and kids come down through Greenup, they’ll still see what I saw when I was a kid -- a beautiful town,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy was nominated as a WSAZ Hometown Hero for her outstanding work in the community and her commitment to keeping Greenup beautiful for all to enjoy.

Dowdy said she couldn’t do the work without the help of her friends, so you’ll likely find her alongside them working together.

