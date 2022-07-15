Advertisement

A night at the Lawrence Co. Ohio Fair

Sets pace for season
Lawrence County Ohio Fair
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The county fair season is underway with this week’s stops in Eleanor for the Putnam Fair and Proctorville for the Lawrence County, Ohio Fair. Tony profiles a night at the fair through the eyes of Buckeyes and friends.

He starts on the midway where he showcases the carnival rides then wanders to the Animal Show arena before rounding out his dinner hour in the grandstand area for a championship “wrassling” bout!

