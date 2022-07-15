Safety experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky schools are safer now than several years ago. That’s what lawmakers were told during an Interim Legislative Education Committee meeting Friday.

Top school safety experts briefed Kentucky lawmakers on plans to prevent, or respond to, potentially violent acts on campuses.

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox says the state’s fourth risk assessment of the year has just been completed. He says the goal is 100% compliance with standards set by lawmakers.

“Let me ask you this question, ‘do you feel safer now than three years ago?’ By numbers, we are,” said Wilcox.

It’s been more than four years since the Marshall County school shooting, and three years since lawmakers passed the wide-reaching Senate Bill 1, or the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

“What I liked about the school safety resiliency law, is that you took two words out of it. ‘Should’ and the ‘may’ and you put the word ‘shall’ in there,” said Director of the Center for School Safety Jon Akers.

House Bill 63 added a deadline to the school resource officer mandate in Senate Bill 1, requiring every school to have an SRO by August 1. Right now, only about 500 schools have them, another 600 do not.

Officials admit the state will miss the August 1 deadline but say Kentucky is still a model for other states to follow.

“But I keep a phone log and, in that, I counted 15 different states that asked for copies of your Senate Bill 1,” said Akers.

Lawmakers also heard from northern Kentucky educators who talked about their mental health assessments given to students to determine possible threats. In doing that, they say they have prevented some suicides.

“We had over 700 identified students, in Boone County, and reduced that to 20 who had attempted it out of that 700,” said Randy Poe, Northern Kentuck Education Council.

We have been told there are staffing issues that have been hard to overcome in hiring educators and school resource officers.

Wilcox says there will be more details to come out in a school safety report that will be issued next month.

