School supply giveaways to help families prepare to head back to class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gearing up for school and gathering supplies to head back to the classroom can be expensive. Several agencies, groups and churches are organizing supply giveaways and health events to help families. As we learn of events, we will post details here.

July 29: Gilbert, WV - Back to School Bash at the Harless Center from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event will have many health screenings, community resources, food, and activities available. Schools supplies will be provided to attending youth.

July 31: Verizon Stores 10th Annual School Rock Backpack Giveaway from 1- 4 p.m. Local families are invited to visit their nearest Wireless Zone store to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Backpacks will be handed out while supplies last.

