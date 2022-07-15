Advertisement

Staying safe during extreme heat

Staying safe during extreme heat
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Soaring temperatures partnered with high humidity can make for dangerous conditions for ourselves and children during outdoor sports, fitness, and recreational activities.

These dangers, which include dehydration and heat stroke, can cause many to be hospitalized and can even become fatal.

Coach Chris Lane joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to spread awareness and share tips on how to keep your young athletes safe during these extreme heat conditions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond Wednesday evening to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and...
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle
Fatal crash
Woman dies in rollover crash
Car falls on man in Huntington
Man dies after vehicle fell on him
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice
WSAZ Investigates | Searching for Justice

Latest News

A night at the fair
A night at the fair
Valley Cakes and Cafe talks Culinary Showcase
Valley Cakes and Cafe talks Culinary Showcase
Book kiosk at Clendenin Library
Book kiosk at Clendenin Library
Frios Gourmet Pops on Studio 3
Frios Gourmet Pops on Studio 3