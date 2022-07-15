‘This nation owes a great debt of gratitude’: Congressman Hal Rogers holds moment of silence on House Floor for officers killed in Allen

(WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers requested a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday for the three officers and police canine killed in Allen, Ky. on June 30.

“Their heroic deaths represent a powerful display of the selfless love described in John 15:13, ‘Greater love has no man than this: to lay down his life for his friends’, Congressman Rogers said. “Even as we speak, several other first responders are also recovering from their injuries from that horrific day – and our prayers are with them and their families.”

Congressman Rogers also delivered a brief tribute on the House Floor honoring the officers.

“This nation owes a great debt of gratitude for the life and service of Officers Petrey, Frasure, and Chaffins,” Rep. Rogers said. “May their loved ones find abundant peace and confidence in Matthew 5:9, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.’

