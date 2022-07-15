Traffic backed up on I-64 near Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A disabled vehicle is backing up traffic on I-64 in Cabell County.

According to a dispatcher with Cabell County 911, the vehicle is partially blocking an eastbound lane at mile marker 17.

Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are on scene.

A tow truck may be needed to remove the vehicle.

No word on how long it’ll take to remove the vehicle and open up all lanes of I-64 east.

