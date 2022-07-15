Advertisement

Traffic backed up on I-64 near Barboursville

A tow truck may be needed to remove a disabled vehicle on I-64.
A tow truck may be needed to remove a disabled vehicle on I-64.(MGN Online)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A disabled vehicle is backing up traffic on I-64 in Cabell County.

According to a dispatcher with Cabell County 911, the vehicle is partially blocking an eastbound lane at mile marker 17.

Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are on scene.

A tow truck may be needed to remove the vehicle.

No word on how long it’ll take to remove the vehicle and open up all lanes of I-64 east.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond Wednesday evening to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and...
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle
Car falls on man in Huntington
Man dies after vehicle fell on him
Fatal crash
Woman dies in rollover crash
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
KSP | Bodies found inside trailer

Latest News

Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 15th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Hershel 'Woody' Williams lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Hershel 'Woody' Williams lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Fine Friday then 3H weekend
First Warning Forecast
A fallen tree Thursday night closed part of Big Chimney Boulevard in Kanawha County.
Fallen tree closes roadway in Kanawha County