Traffic backed up on I-64 near Barboursville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A disabled vehicle is backing up traffic on I-64 in Cabell County.
According to a dispatcher with Cabell County 911, the vehicle is partially blocking an eastbound lane at mile marker 17.
Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are on scene.
A tow truck may be needed to remove the vehicle.
No word on how long it’ll take to remove the vehicle and open up all lanes of I-64 east.
