Weekend ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of July is here and astronomically speaking these should be the dog-iest of the Dog Days. The second half of July and first half of August often features the hottest air of the summer. Now while this weekend will trend hot and muggy, the increase in haze and humidity will produce a few downpours which will curb the high temperature a bit.

Saturday’s sky will begin with a passing shower before brightening amidst some afternoon tropical sunshine. As temperatures jump into the upper 80s a late day or evening thunderstorm will be possible.

Saturday night late into Sunday and Monday-Tuesday a front and zone of instability will drape across the region. That will set the stage for an occasional downpour with thunder and lightning. The history of this summer is for downpours to get out of hand in spots so we will have to watch for areas of high water. Power hits from lightning strikes or strong winds will also be plausible.

So a passing daytime shower on Saturday will be a novelty more than anything before Sunday starts a 3 day period when we will be on gully washer watch!

