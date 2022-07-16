Deputies searching for man wanted in alleged robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.

Deputies say the robbery happened Friday at the Walmart along Nicholas Drive in Barboursville.

The suspect fled in what is believed to be a silver Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Their phone number is 304-634-4672.

This is a developing story.

