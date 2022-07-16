Deputies searching for man wanted in alleged robbery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Deputies say the robbery happened Friday at the Walmart along Nicholas Drive in Barboursville.
The suspect fled in what is believed to be a silver Ford Focus.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Their phone number is 304-634-4672.
This is a developing story.
