Firefighters on scene of house fire
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire.
The fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Holley Street in St. Albans, according to Metro 911.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
