Firefighters on scene of house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire.

The fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Holley Street in St. Albans, according to Metro 911.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

