First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dry streaks are tough to come by in July, historically one of the wettest months of the year. The short dry stretch of the past few days (even interrupted in some areas by scattered showers on Thursday) looks to come to an end this weekend as another front stalls out over the region, putting rain chances back in the forecast. Showers will be rather scattered and light on Saturday. Thunderstorms return to the picture on Sunday, and rain looks to be most widespread on Monday. Occasional precipitation chances linger into Thursday before Friday finally looks to dry out again.

Saturday morning starts with patchy light rain and temperatures in the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Morning cloud cover gives way to partial sunshine for Saturday afternoon. The patchy light rain of the morning begins breaking up for the afternoon, leading to only a low chance for a pop-up shower or storm by evening. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Saturday evening stays dry with decent clearing, but clouds increase again overnight with a new round of scattered showers. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday as afternoon temperatures stay closer to the 80-degree mark. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to areas of high water.

After a couple lingering showers in the morning, Tuesday turns drier for the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures nearing the 90-degree mark both days.

Friday turns dry again under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.