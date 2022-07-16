Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this weekend

But there is still plenty of dry time both days.
Forecast on July 16, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dry streaks are tough to come by in July, historically one of the wettest months of the year. The short dry stretch of the past few days (even interrupted in some areas by scattered showers on Thursday) looks to come to an end this weekend as another front stalls out over the region, putting rain chances back in the forecast. Showers will be rather scattered and light on Saturday. Thunderstorms return to the picture on Sunday, and rain looks to be most widespread on Monday. Occasional precipitation chances linger into Thursday before Friday finally looks to dry out again.

Saturday morning starts with patchy light rain and temperatures in the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Morning cloud cover gives way to partial sunshine for Saturday afternoon. The patchy light rain of the morning begins breaking up for the afternoon, leading to only a low chance for a pop-up shower or storm by evening. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Saturday evening stays dry with decent clearing, but clouds increase again overnight with a new round of scattered showers. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday as afternoon temperatures stay closer to the 80-degree mark. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to areas of high water.

After a couple lingering showers in the morning, Tuesday turns drier for the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures nearing the 90-degree mark both days.

Friday turns dry again under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Driver killed during head-on crash, passenger injured
Fatal crash
Woman dies in rollover crash
Car falls on man in Huntington
Man dies after vehicle fell on him
Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, two men broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 29th Street in...
Guns, expensive electronics stolen during smash-and-grab break-in at pawn shop

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jul 16
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jul 16
Weekend has ups and downs
First Warning Weather
Kids enjoy summer
Weekend ups and downs
Fair night at the fair, festival, concert
First Warning Forecast