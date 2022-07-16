First Warning Forecast | Storm chances ramp up Sunday, Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some rain passed on Saturday, but fortunately it was rather light in nature and not too long-lasting to allow plenty of dry time for outdoor activities. However, some outdoor plans may be interrupted on Sunday and Monday as showers and thunderstorms become more common. There is a risk for gusty winds with stronger storms on Sunday and local high water from repeated downpours both Sunday and Monday. Storms begin to wind down Monday night, and outside of another chance for scattered storms late Wednesday into early Thursday, much of the week ahead looks dry and hot as temperatures hover in the 90s.

Saturday evening stays dry with decent sunshine, but clouds increase again overnight with a new round of spotty showers. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect a more humid day under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers in the morning will be followed by scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s, ultimately depending on which locations see rain and when.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely on Monday as afternoon temperatures stay closer to the 80-degree mark. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to areas of high water.

After a couple lingering showers in the morning, Tuesday turns drier for the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Wednesday stays dry during the daytime hours under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures soar to the mid 90s, and the increased humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures only fall to the low 70s due to the increased mugginess.

Thursday afternoon then turns mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Friday and Saturday stay mostly sunny, dry, and hot with high temperatures rising to the low 90s. The humidity becomes a bit more tolerable but remains high overall.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.