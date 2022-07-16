Advertisement

Injured deputy from eastern Ky. mass shooting on road to recovery

UK head basketball Coach John Calipari visits with Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson who's...
UK head basketball Coach John Calipari visits with Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson who's recovering at UK Medical Center from a mass shooting in eastern Kentucky.(Coach John Calipari/Twitter)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson continues a long road to recovery at UK Medical Center after a mass shooting that killed three of his law enforcement colleagues and a K-9 deputy in eastern Kentucky.

Lawson’s family posted Friday on social media that he has had five surgeries in the last 14 days, with another scheduled for early next week.

He was able to get outside the hospital for some fresh air Friday and even had a visit from UK head basketball Coach John Calipari.

“Please keep Darrin and Madasyn, as well as the families of Ralph Frasure, William Petry and Jacob Chaffins in your prayers,” Coach Cal tweeted.

Madasyn Lawson referred to her husband as “the toughest man” she knows, saying surgeons are working to save her husband’s injured leg.

“We are so overwhelmed and so very thankful for everyone’s outpouring of support,” she posted. The prayers and well wishes mean more than we can put into words.”

A GoFundMe for Deputy Lawson has been set up here.

For previous coverage about the June 30 shooting:

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

